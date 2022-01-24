Halestorm’s Tour Bus Catches Fire Overnight

Halestorm is currently counting how much good luck the band has left after their tour bus burned down. The Pennsylvania band fronted by Lizzy Hale saw no injuries from the fire, with the group updating their social media immediately after the shocking incident.

“Wanted to first and foremost let everyone know we are all safe, nobody was hurt, nothing of great value was destroyed but we had a bus fire last night while we were sleeping in the hotel. I woke up to my tour manager, Mike, calling me at 3 a.m. to make sure I wasn’t sleeping on the bus, our head of security, Steve (pictured here), heroically ran into the burning bus with a fire extinguisher to make sure nobody was sleeping in their bunk,” Arejay Hale wrote on his social media. “According to him, as he looked under the door, the bunk hall was an inferno and he saw 15-20 foot flames rising out of the top of the bus.”

The photos shared by Hale show the fire-damaged interior of the bus, with nothing spared from the kiss of the flames, not even the beer. Hale thanked the firefighters of the Worcester Fire Department for their efforts against the blaze.

“Old Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night, and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3 a.m.,” Joe Hottinger said on his own post covering the events. “The Worcester fire department got there and put the fire out. They were amazing. Our fearless security Steve pulled guitars and luggage out of the bay. We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff. The investigator doesn’t know what started it, but it began in the bunk hall. What matters is that no one was hurt. The best part is that tonight, we will rock.”

Singer Lzzy Hale also posted her own message on the fire, and expanded on the experience in an interview with Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio (via Blabbermouth). “It was a very emotional day yesterday,” Hale says in the interview. “All day I’m either crying or I was just laughing hysterically at it all and sometimes a combination of the two. Just because it could have gone so left in many ways. It’s kind of like we dodged a bullet.”

As the members noted in their separate accounts, the band did go on to play their show that night and Hale praised the moment as something special. “But, man, playing the show last night [at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts] after all of that happened was amazing. I don’t think I’ve transcended like that on stage in a long time. I think just the idea that maybe one of us would have gotten hurt, maybe somebody would have died, and the fact that we’re all in one piece and together, we literally played that show like it was our last show.”

Luckily it is far from the last show the group will play. Hale adds that the investigator seems to believe something electrical in the bus could be the source of the blaze. The fire started where Hale and Josh Smith’s bunk would’ve been. Thankfully Hale and her brother, Arejay, decided to stay in a hotel room that night.