Jake Kiszka, Greta Van Fleet Member, Hospitalized

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka is recovering after being hospitalized with pneumonia. The band, currently on tour in support of their 2021 album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, announced Kiszka’s hospitalization in a Thursday, March 14 social media post. The health update came just a day after the band postponed two shows in Michigan after Kiszka and singer Josh Kiszka “woke up ill.”

In the Thursday post, Greta Van Fleet informed their fans that while Josh “has mostly recovered,” Kiszka’s “diagnosis is more complex.” The band explained that “what started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday.” Reflecting on the past 24 hours, the band called them “arduous,” sharing that doctors were initially “unsure of the exact illness.” However, “after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.”

Greta Van Fleet announced on March 16 that they would be cancelling their stops in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan, after several bandmates fell ill. Although few details were given about Kiszka ad Josh’s health at the time, the band confirmed that COVID-19 was ruled out “after medical consultation.” Although the band said they planned to continue their Dreams In Gold 2022 Tour in Huntington, West Virginia on March 19, that show has since been postponed amid Kiszka’s hospitalization. The band wrote in their message to fans, “due to the uncertainty of his time to recover, we regretfully must postpone Saturday’s show in Huntington, WV until Aug. 10. Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.” The band will now play Flint on September 13, Ypsilanti on September 14 and Huntington on August 10, with current plans to restart their tour on Tuesday, March 22 in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time. We promise to give you the most up to date information as the situation progresses,” Greta Van Fleet concluded.

The Thursday update was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans. One fan wrote, “Please take the time to rest and heal, as much as you need. We’ll all be here when you’re back to 100% and ready to play again, no matter how long that is.” Another person tweeted, “take all the time in the world boys. we are standing behind you and sending so so much love, as well as channeling faith and positive energy in jake’s doctors as he continues to heal.”