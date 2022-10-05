Rage Against the Machine Cancels Entire Tour Due to Zack de la Rocha's Injury

Rage Against the Machine has canceled the remainder of their current tour, due to vocalist Zack de la Rocha's previous on-stage injury. Back in July, De la Rocha hurt his leg while performing in Chicago, Illinois. He was able to finish the remaining tour dates, but had to cancel the UK and European leg of the tour across August and September, due to medical advice. Now, the frontman has issued a new statement revealing that the band is forced to cancel the entirety of the next set of tour dates, so that he can have time to heal.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago," he wrote in the statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a f—ed up moment. Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing."

He went on to share his diagnosis, explaining, "I have a sever tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg."

De la Rocha continued, "I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I Have the ultimate gratitude and respect." He then added, "To my brothers Tim, Brad, and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole [Run The Jewels] crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon.

The statement concluded with details on how those who purchased tickets would be refunded. "Tickets bought online through Ticketmaster or AXS will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase once funds are received from the venue (which is usually completed within 30 days)," the statement detail. "Anyone who paid cash should contact the box office directly."