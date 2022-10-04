Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma

Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.

"As some of you may have heard, Lee recently had an unfortunate medical situation that left him in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks," the group wrote in an Instagram statement on Sept. 26. "He is home now and expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately, we will have to cancel our tour dates with In Flames in October, and our friends in Upon A Burning Body will be taking our place on the tour. We are hoping for a speedy and healthy recovery for Lee, and we appreciate all of our friends and fans that have reached out."

The group said they plan to use their time off to record a new album. They also plan to play Hell and Heaven fest in Mexico on Dec. 4. They will hit the road in 2023. Their 2022 tour was meant to support their latest album, Angel or Alien.

Band of Osiris was scheduled to start a tour with In Flames in October. The group will be replaced by Upon a Burning Body, reports Loudwire. Darkest Hour and Hammerhedd are also part of the tour. In Flames' headlining tour begins on Oct. 17 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The group's fans flooded their Instagram page to send well-wishes to McKinney. "I didn't even know this happened. All love to you all and Lee's family, wishing him a speedy recovery," one fan wrote. "We'll be here when you get back much love," another chimed in. "F- the tour dates. Lee's health is paramount. Sending healing energy his way & wishing for a speedy ass recovery," another wrote.

Born of Ositis was formed in Palatine, Illinois. The group's members now include McKinney, singer Ronnie Canizaro, bassist Nick Rossi, drummer Cameron Losch, and keyboardist Joe Buras. Their biggest chart success came in 2013, with their third album, Tomorrow We Die Alive. They released Angel or Alien in July 2021. It includes the singles "White Nile," "Poster Child," and the title track.