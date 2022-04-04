Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA’s Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, “Kiss Me More.” They beat several popular artists’ performances in the nomination department, including BTS’s “Butter,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for “Lonely,” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.” the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. “I like to downplay shit. But this? It’s a big deal,” she said as she cried.

Doja racked up eight nominations this year, with “Kiss Me More” also up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her album, Planet Her, was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Other nominations included Best Melodic Rap Performance for her song “Need to Know,” as well as Best Rap Song for her guest appearance on Saweetie’s “Best Friend.”

All of this comes amid her threatening via Twitter to retire following a few disappointing shows. During the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet, she shot down the noise despite her Tweets stating otherwise. “Yes, I will yes,” the 26-year-old rapper told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about going on tour for the North American leg with The Weeknd. “It’s going to happen, yes. North America, I am coming,” she promised. “Oh my god, I am very excited, I am very very excited,” she told ET. “I have nothing prepared, so I am also terrified, but it is what it is. You got to do, what you got to do.”

On Thursday, March 24, after a scheduled performance in South America left fans disgruntled due to unforeseen circumstances, she ended up not performing at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. The show was canceled because of flooding due to a major storm. Fans were upset and aired their issues via social media after Doja allegedly did not interact with fans outside her hotel while in town for the performance. In a now-deleted tweet from the rapper, she insists there were no fans outside of her hotel when she left the following day.

Initially, Doja apologized for not giving the crowd at Lollapalooza in Brazil a “good enough show.” That show took place just a few days after the canceled Paraguay performance. But one fan responded that it was “too late to apologize” to them. She then swore off performances in the future.

Doja wasn’t having it. “I don’t give a f— anymore, I f—ing quit, I can’t wait to f—ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote in one Tweet. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f—ng fool for ever thinking I was made for this — this is a f—ing nightmare, unfollow me.” Doja also changed her name on Twitter to: “I quit.”