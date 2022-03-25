Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music in Twitter Rant: ‘This Is a F—ing Nightmare’

Doja Cat has seemingly announced her retirement from music. The “Like That” singer began firing off a series of tweets on Thurs., March 24, after a scheduled performance in South America that apparently left fans in an uproar. Doja was supposed to play on the opening day of the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. The show ended up being canceled because of flooding as a result of the major storm. In addition to fans being upset over the show’s cancellation, some of Doja’s fans were allegedly upset that she did not interact with fans outside her hotel while in Paraguay. In a now-deleted tweet from Doja, she insists there were no fans outside of her hotel when she left the following day.

In one tweet, Doja apologized for not giving the crowd at Lollapalooza in Brazil a “good enough show.” That show took place just a few days after the canceled Paraguay gig. But one fan responded that it was “too late to apologize” to them. Now, Doja has sworn off taking photos with fans altogether, which she says goes into effect after this current tour closes.

It appears the lack of empathy and backlash from fans online has gotten to her. In one scathing tweet, she commented: “I don’t give a f— anymore, I f—ing quit, I can’t wait to f—ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f—ng fool for ever thinking I was made for this — this is a f—ing nightmare, unfollow me.” She also changed her Twitter username to “I quit.”

But despite hitting her capacity level, Doja’s rep told TMZ that she would continue on with her scheduled performance. “She’s looking forward to it,” the rep said. Additionally, Doja is scheduled to tour with The Weeknd this summer in North America.

Regardless of this mishap, Doja has been on fire. Just last year, she released her fashion collab with U.K.-based retailer, PrettyLittleThing x Doja Cat. The collab was equipped with bags, meshed dresses, coats and more.