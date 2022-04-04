Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Walks Back Her Claim That She’s Quitting Music on Red Carpet

Despite her social media retirement tirade, Doja Cat isn’t going anywhere. While walking through the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet, the “Best Friend” rapper let it be known that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. “Yes, I will yes,” the 26-year-old rapper told Entertainment Tonight about going on tour for the North American leg with The Weeknd. “It’s going to happen, yes. North America, I am coming,” she said during the interview. The “Kiss Me More” singer stunned fans last week when her social media posts said otherwise. “Oh my god, I am very excited, I am very very excited,” she told ET. “I have nothing prepared, so I am also terrified, but it is what it is. You got to do, what you got to do.”

On Thursday, following a scheduled performance in South America that left fans disgruntled due to unforeseen circumstances, Doja had to explain away her reasons for not performing at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. The show was canceled because of flooding due to a major storm. In addition to fans being upset over the show’s cancellation, some of Doja’s fans were upset and aired their issues via social media because of her allegedly not interacting with fans outside her hotel while in town for the performance. In a now-deleted tweet from Doja, she insists there were no fans outside of her hotel when she left the following day.

In one tweet, Doja apologized for not giving the crowd at Lollapalooza in Brazil a “good enough show.” That show took place just a few days after the canceled Paraguay gig. But one fan responded that it was “too late to apologize” to them. She then swore off performances in the future.

“I don’t give a f— anymore, I f—ing quit, I can’t wait to f—ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote in one Tweet. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f—ng fool for ever thinking I was made for this — this is a f—ing nightmare, unfollow me.” Doja also changed her name on Twitter to: “I quit.”

But despite hitting her capacity level, Doja’s representative told TMZ that she would continue with her scheduled performance. “She’s looking forward to it,” the rep said.