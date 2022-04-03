Grammys 2022: Ariana Grande Makes Shocking Announcement Right Before Start of Ceremony

Ariana Grande is up for three awards at the 2022 Grammys, but she won’t be on hand to collect if she wins. According to E! News, Grande has announced she won’t at the Grammys in Las Vegas, sharing the news only hours before the start of the show.

“[Some] positions memories to celebrate grammy day,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so.

“it’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love,” she continued, adding that the hard work shouldn’t be taken “for granted.” She also added that she feels like she already won and she is”celebrating all of you there today.”

Grande joins Miranda Lambert and a few other notables in skipping out on the ceremony after its move to Las Vegas. The Vegas setup has reportedly been tough given the show’s typical locale and proximity to stylists and fashion that could be at the show in an instant. Las Vegas is a stand-in it seems with stand-in quality that isn’t fully prepared for the glamour of the night.

Still, plenty of others are working hard to attend. Halsey went under the knife for another surgery before the 2022 showcase, offering a post on Twitter and a wish for folks to “be gentle” as they make her way down the red carpet.

Grande has been busy in recent months. Not only is she still enjoying her marriage to Dalton Gomez, sharing some PDA photos on social media for fans to eat up, she has also just wrapped up a run on The Voice with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.