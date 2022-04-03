Why Miranda Lambert Is Skipping the Grammys

Miranda Lambert was a big winner at the 2021 Grammy Awards, so it’s only fitting that fans would expect her to return this year in some capacity. But according to Entertainment Tonight, that’s not the case and Lambert won’t be in attendance.

Her reason? She’s just slammed working on her new album and her tour, and she doesn’t have the time to show up. Lambert explained as much to ABC News during a chat about her upcoming album, Palomino, and her upcoming Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

“So, I’m slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything,” Lambert told the outlet. Lambert is nominated at the show in two categories, one for best country duo/group performance for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King, and another for best country album for The Marfa Tapes that she worked on with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. “We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO,” she added.

Lambert also shared that she’s set for her own Las Vegas residency in September, following in the footsteps of Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. The list for 2022 is honestly exhausting.

But the country star does seem up for the task at least given her busy schedule. She’s also still riding off of her victories at the 2021 Grammys. Lambert won for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the show. She also performed “Blue Bird” at the event, earning plenty of praise from the folks attending the pandemic-adjusted show.

Lambert is also coming off of her major Entertainer of the Year achievement at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards back in early March. She couldn’t be at that event either due to some work overseas, as host Dolly Parton announced at the show. “I cannot believe I’m not there tonight, I’m in London!” Lambert said in a video message. “This is the first time I’ve missed the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart is a little broken. But I’m happy to be where I am.”

Palomino will be released on April 29, while the Bandwagon Tour alongside Little Big Town will kick off on May 12. And after all of that, her Las Vegas residency will kick off on Sept. 23 at Planet Hollywood, titled Velvet Rodeo.