Grammys 2020: All the Major Nominations

The 2020 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and several of the most popular names in music throughout the past year are up for the annual honors including Ariana Grande, with five nominations, Lizzo, who has a massive eight, and Billie Eilish, who has six.
The Grammys award over 80 trophies, not all of them televised, but we’re just listing the major honors here, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. The Grammys take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but before that night arrives, read on to see who’s nominated this year.
Album of the Year
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman F—ing Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Record of the Year
Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone – “Sunflower”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Brandi Carlile – “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Lana Del Rey – “Norman F—ing Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande & the Social House – “Boyfriend”
The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”
Post Malone – “Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
Best Rap Album
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best Rock Album
Bring Me the Horizon – amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
The Cranberries – In the End
I Prevail – Trauma
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best R&B Album
BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucy Daye – Painted
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Photo Credit: Getty / picture alliance