Grammys 2020: All the Major Nominations

The 2020 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and several of the most popular names in music throughout the past year are up for the annual honors including Ariana Grande, with five nominations, Lizzo, who has a massive eight, and Billie Eilish, who has six.

The Grammys award over 80 trophies, not all of them televised, but we’re just listing the major honors here, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. The Grammys take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but before that night arrives, read on to see who’s nominated this year.

Album of the Year

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman F—ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Record of the Year

Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone – “Sunflower”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman F—ing Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House – “Boyfriend”

The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Post Malone – “Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best Rap Album

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon – amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

The Cranberries – In the End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best R&B Album

BJ the Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucy Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

