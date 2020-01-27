Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande’s Poofy Gray Gown Sparks Vibrant Response From Social Media

Fans are loving the extravagant gown that Ariana Grande wore to the Grammys. The singer showed up to the awards show on Sunday night in a gray dress comprised of layers and layers of ruffled fabric, falling from her torso to the floor all around her in every direction. It made for an eye-catching red carpet appearance.

Grande was hard to miss at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. While she had none of the bright color she is often known for, her outfit delivered on size and scope. Her strapless dress flared around her in every direction, yet she wore it with grace, never looking cumbersome or uncomfortable.

Grande wore elbow-length gloves to match her gown. Her signature long hair was up in a high ponytail, with one lock left to hang beside her face. She looked happily at ease as she arrived.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande for being Ariana Grande!

Grande is heading into the award show with her fingers crossed for five different nominations. Her song “7 Rings” is nominated for Record of the Year and for Best Pop Solo Performance, while her album Thank U, Next is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Boyfriend.”

Fans have high hopes for Grande as well, as they espoused on social media. As the award show got started, Twitter was full of ecstatic “Arianators” posting their prayers for her to take home all the awards she could.

Her chances seem pretty good, as 2019 was a banner year for Grande. The singer put out Thank U, Next in February, just a few months after her previous album, Sweetener, which was released in August of 2018. Grande released the title track, complete with the music video, which consisted of movie parodies from the early 2000s. Fans went wild for the nostalgic hit.

Still, the competition is fierce this year, and Grande is by no means guaranteed to leave with a trophy. She is up against records like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” — all songs that could easily be called year-defining tracks.

Fans will just have to watch to see what happens. The Grammys are live on CBS from 8 p.m. ET until 11:30 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Alicia Keys, with performances by Lizzo, The Jonas Brothers and many others. Fans can tune in on regular broadcast TV, the CBS All Access streaming app or other online TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.