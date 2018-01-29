Miley Cyrus Gets Playful With Her #MeToo Rose at the Grammys

Ahead of Sunday night’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Miley Cyrus stepped out on her first big red carpet of the year to show her support for the #MeToo movement.

Decked out in a black Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter was seen literally stopping to smell the roses with her long-stemmed white rose, a symbol for the Grammys’ Time’s Up movement.

Miley Cyrus looking absolutely adorable at the 2018 #GRAMMYs Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/PwjgD6i3aI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2018

Though Cyrus is not nominated for a Grammy this year, she was the target of conservative street artist Sabo, who used previously released photos of Cyrus and Lady Gaga to call out the hypocrisy of Hollywood and its Time’s Up movement.

While the posters looked legit, featuring the logos of CBS and the network airing the telecast, it highlighted NSFW images of a nude Gaga and Cyrus with the text: #WeAllKnew, a reference to the spate of allegations against powerful men in media who have harassed women, and to those who knew of the harassment but said nothing.

Some of the posters also include the text: “Long Live Music.”

While Cyrus hasn’t commented on the images, she is focused on her performance at the Grammys Sunday night with Elton John, who previously reported he would be retiring from the industry.

Prior to the event, Cyrus took to late night TV to promote her performance, competing with Stephen Colbert on his show that she was a bigger fan of John than him.