Fetty Wap's 4-Year-Old Daughter Dies Almost One Year After His Friend's Murder

✖

Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, died recently, her mother, Turqoise Miami, confirmed on Saturday. Miami posted about Lauren's death a week after Fetty Wap dedicated his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami to Lauren. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, dealt with another tragedy less than a year ago when his close friend, Twyshon Depew, was murdered.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Miami wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a video of a smiling Lauren bobbing up and down in a pool. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself. 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @fineassturquoise

Lauren's cause of death is unknown. There were reports that she got sick last month and died in her sleep, according to Hot97. Miami also issued a statement defending Maxwell, who was criticized for his parenting by social media trolls, reports Rap-Up. "The internet had very negative energy towards our child which bought me distress reading, so please stop any negativity towards him,” Miami said. “Lauren love her daddy too just like she love me and he mourning hard just like me."

After his performance at Rolling Loud last week, Maxwell posted a message on his Instagram Story, dedicating his performance to Lauren. "LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl," he wrote, adding butterfly, dove, and heart emojis. Maxwell also included a photo of Lauren with his other children in an Instagram post on Father's Day. "Pieces of my heart," he wrote of his six children. "It’s them over anything or anybody."

Maxwell suffered another tragedy in October 2020 when Depew was murdered in Paterson, New Jersey, Maxwell's hometown. "I failed you bro I’m sorry," Maxwell wrote on Instagram after Depew's death. "I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s— never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf." Depew was 26.

In January 2019, it was reported that Maxwell's daughter Alaiya, who was born three months premature in January 2018, needed emergency brain surgery. It was later revealed that Maxwell is not Alaiya's real father. In March, Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy reportedly confirmed that Brandon Medford is really Alaiya's father.

Maxwell has five other children with four different women. His eldest is Aydin, whom he shares with Ariel Reese. Maxwell and Lezhaie Zeona are parents to Zaviera and Zy. The rapper shares Khari with Masika Kalysha, and Amani with Elaynna Parker.