Fetty Wap's Brother Shot and Killed

Rapper Fetty Wap is in mourning for his brother, Twyshon Depew, who passed away earlier this week. Fetty Wap revealed the devastating loss on Instagram, where he blamed himself for Depew's death in an emotional tribute. Fans have been sending their condolences to him ever since.

Depew was fatally shot on Thursday night, according to a report by The South Passaic Daily Voice. Fetty Wap later shared the news on his Instagram Stories, confirming that Depew was his brother and even referring to him as his "twin." He wrote: I love you lil bro my twin... R.I.P. I failed you bro I'm sorry... I keep calling ya phone and you won't pick tf up and that s— never ring 3 times now it's straight to vm."

"I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf," Fetty Wapp went on. In subsequent posts, the 29-year-old rapper answered fans, telling them he is still "not OK" more than once. At one point, he wrote: "Stop asking me am I ok... No TF I'm not Ok."

"I don't lost so many n—s, that s— was almost starting to feel normal," he went on. "But lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling. I know ya slogan 'don't cry for me slide for me' I just don't know what Ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain't make sure you was ok."

Depew was reportedly shot twice in the chest in Paterson, New Jersey, not far from where Fetty Wap grew up. He was takenstraight to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in a private car, but it is not clear by whom. Doctors reportedly tried to save Depew's life, but ultimately he was declared dead at the hospital at 11:01 p.m. ET.

So far, police have not revealed whether they have made any arrests or identified any suspects in the murder. However, they have asked that anyone with with information about the shooting contact them with tips.

Fans feel for Fetty Wap, who has not kept his strong grief to himself over the last few days. The rapper has posted photos of himself with Depew and their family, but has disabled comments on his public post. Fetty Wap's legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, and he is best-known for his debut single "Trap Queen," which reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of 2015.

Fetty Wap has continued making music since then, and has branched out into other ventures as well, including video games and fashion. In February of this year he released his most recent mixtape, Trap & B, which is available now.