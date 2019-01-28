Fetty Wap’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Rushed Into Emergency Brain Surgery

Rapper Fetty Wap’s one-year-old daughter was rushed into emergency brain surgery over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Wap’s daughter Alaiya — who he shares with VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood cast member Alexis Skyy — had to undergo a dire “procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids.”

The young child, who was born premature by three months, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, “a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.”

According to the outlet, sources close to the situation revealed that Skyy realized something more serious was wrong after Alaiya repeatedly vomited on a flight from Atlanta to New York.

TMZ adds that the toddler was rushed to the hospital and doctors immediately began surgery. Alaiya is said to be recovering and doing well at this time.

Many fans of the New Jersey-born rapper have been sharing encouraging comments on social media, with one tweeting, “Prayers for the baby.”

“Prayers for complete healing,” another fan wrote, while someone else said they were “wishing for the best.”

Alaiya is one of Wap’s seven children. Five of the children are from different mothers, with Eliza “ZaZa” Zaviera (born 2015) and Zy (born 2018) being the only two who are from the same mother, Lehzae Zeona.

Wap’s other children include Aydin Zoovier (born 2011) with childhood girlfriend Ariel Reese, Amani (born 2016) with Elaynna Parker, Khari (born 2016) with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, and Lauren (born 2016) with exotic dancer Turquoise Miami.

The rapper appeared on Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which depicted his rocky relationship with Kalysha, and he will reportedly appear in Season 9 of the series due to cameras rolling during his rocky relationship with Skyy.

Most well-known for his 2014 song “Trap Queen,” Wap has been nominated for many awards, including two Grammy’s in 2016. To date he has won a BET Award, a BET Hip Hop Award, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award.

Wap will reportedly release a new album this year, titled King Zoo. At this time, no specific release date has been announced for the project.