Former Faith No More Singer Dies at 57 of Suspected Heroin Overdose

Chuck Mosley, former lead singer of Faith No More died on Thursday.

According to information obtained by TMZ, police suspect he died of a heroin overdose after finding syringes near his body.

Cleveland police say they found two syringes, a baggie and a spoon with residue by Mosley’s body, according to the site.

His body was found by a friend and his longtime partner Pip Logan in their home in Ohio. Logan said she last saw Mosley at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, but when she and the friend returned home before 8 p.m., they found his body lying in the living room.

The 1980s alt-metal band member’s family described his death as being “due to the disease of addiction.”

“After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction,” Mosley’s family said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Friday.

“We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses,” they continued.

Mosley, who co-wrote the band’s breakthrough hit “We Care A Lot,” was 57 years old when he died.

A toxicology report will be run on Mosley’s body, but it will take weeks for the results to be processed.