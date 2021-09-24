Enrique Iglesias Clarifies Reports He’s Retiring From Music Career After Next Album

Singer Enrique Iglesias clarified some remarks that he made about his upcoming album Final being his last, and It sounds like he will not be as retired as previously believed. The “Tonight I’m Loving You” singer is preparing to co-headline a tour with Ricky Martin, and he explained in a new joint interview with Entertainment Tonight that he Is by no means quitting music. “It’s important for me to say that I’m not retiring, it’s just my final album,” Iglesias explained. “That doesn’t mean I’m gonna stop touring, that doesn’t mean I’m gonna go somewhere and crawl into a cave and disappear.”

“Maybe you can throw a single once in a while,” Martin offered, and Igelsias agreed. “Exactly exactly,” he said. “Maybe I can come up with my own clothing line, maybe I open up a restaurant, maybe, I don’t know.” Martin also floated the idea for a future musical collaboration for them following the tour. “This is final but I can pull him to my next album or something like that!” he suggested.

Martin admitted that the news that Iglesias was stepping back got him thinking about his own career. “But listen, when I heard about it, I was like [gasps] What?! Did you just say that?” Martin admitted. “I am just crazy. I can retire but I’m really hungry. I’m really hungry for this. My vice is the stage, I love being in front of the audience. I’m sure that at a certain moment I will say it’s over. But I don’t know yet. But trust me, when I heard his news it got me thinking. It got me thinking a lot.”

Iglesias previously caused his fans to panic by insinuating that he was done with music after Final‘s release. Final: Vol. 1 Is out now, and Vol. 2 will be released at a later date. “Final. Yes the title says it all,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been wanting to do this project for quite awhile since 2017. I just feel like I’m in that place in my career where I just felt that it was necessary and I always wanted to have an album called Final. And during the past year and a half, I’ve been able to write a lot of songs, which is why there’s Final Vol 1. and Final Vol. 2. But that’s really it for me when it comes on two albums. That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop writing songs, and I can’t put out singles, but this is it.”