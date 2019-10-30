Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Reveal Arrival of Fourth Child

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are now parents of 4. The singer and his husband revealed Tuesday they have welcomed their fourth child together, a boy named Renn Martin-Yosef. The announcement comes less than a month since the couple revealed they were expecting the newest addition to their family.

“Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born,” Martin captioned the photo which featured Martin holding the little bundle of joy in his arms. The star also added the hashtag: “#TheBabyIsBorn”

Many celebrities and fans took to the comments section of the joyful announcement to wish Martin and Yosef the best.

“Blessings and more blessing to the whole fam,” Joy Huerta wrote.

“Congratulations friend,” Mario Lopez also wrote.

“Whooooaaaaahhhh!!! Congratulations brother!!!! So happy for you!!” Another user commented.

“Oh my gosh! So precious! Congratulations to the whole fam. Xx,” another user wrote.

Martin also shared the happy news on his Instagram Stories, writing the same caption underneath the photo and adding “#4” with a baby emoji and a party emoji.

Renn joins big brothers Matteo and Valentino, 11, and big sister 10-month-old daughter Lucia.

Back in September, Martin broke the news of baby No. 4 while he and his family attended the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C., PEOPLE first wrote.

“My family’s here,” the American Crime Story star said while accepting an award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights, as he praised his husband and his twin sons.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you.”

The actor and singer also called his daughter Lucia, who did not join the rest of her family, the “light of my life.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he said, inspiring a round of applause from the crowd. “I love big families.”

Martin and Yosef met on Instagram and started dating in 2016. Renn’s arrival comes almost two years since Martin announced he and the painter had secretly married. He has previously talked about how he always wanted a big family.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work,” he said on the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globes. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”