Enrique Iglesias Teases His Final Album in Surprise Announcement

✖

Enrique Iglesias surprised his fans on social media with the announcement of his final album. Titled Final, Iglesias revealed in a recent Q&A that the new project "might be my final album." "It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he told his friends Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra during their Instagram Live chat. "There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015." Final is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17.

The "Bailando" singer shared the news with his followers on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 3. "It's been a long time coming… my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th!!! Thank you [Ricky Martin] and [Sebastian Yatra] for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR," he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "FINAL ALBUM." His friends Ricky Martin and Sebastian were in the comments sending congratulations. "Me sigo riendo con lo de las tangas. Será tremenda gira. No tengo duda. Loco por empezar," Martin said, which translates to "I keep laughing about the thongs. It will be a tremendous tour. I have no doubt. Crazy to start." Yatra responded with, "Congrats brother such a special momento.. and I'm sure we're about to hear an incredible album."

While it may be his last solo studio project, Iglesias offered some comfort for his fans by letting them know he won't stop making music anytime soon. "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way -- meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album -- so this project to me is important," he said.