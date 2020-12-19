Eminem Fans Praise Rapper for Apology to Rihanna Over Leaked Lyrics Referencing Chris Brown

Eminem apologized to Rihanna in one of the songs from his new album, Music to Get Murdered By - Side B. In "Zeus," the rapper apologized to his "Love The Way You Lie" collaborator for a leaked track in which he said he sided with Chris Brown. In 2009, Brown was arrested for domestic violence against Rihanna, whom he was dating at the time. Eminem's fans praised the rapper for his apology.

Last year, a recording featuring Eminem rapping, "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b— down too," leaked on Reddit. Eminem's representative later told XXL the recording was over 10 years old and was recorded during the sessions for the 2009 album Relapse. “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old," Eminem's spokesman, Dennis Dennehy, said in November 2019. "After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it and rewrote it. Obviously, he and Rihanna have a great relationship."

In the new track "Zeus," Eminem took full responsibility for the lyric and apologized. "But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest/And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," Eminem rapped, notes E! News. "For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri/It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."