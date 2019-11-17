Eminem’s Representative Breaks Silence on Controversial Leaked Rihanna-Chris Brown Lyric

A verse from a song Eminem recorded in 2009 was leaked this week and it has the rapper in some hot water. In a previously unheard version of “Things Get Worse” from his Relapse album recording sessions he defends Chris Brown after he physically abused then-girlfriend Rihanna. The song was never officially released.

Eminem raps, “I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the VD at?/ Let me add my two cents/ Of course I side with Chris Brown/ I’d beat a b—- down too/ If she gave my d— an itch now.”

Dennis Dennehy, a spokesman for Eminem, talked to Billboard about the leaked lyrics. “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old,” he said. “After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

Marshall Mathers has been caught up in another controversy this week involving rapper Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian. During a concert in Abu Dhabi, Em said to a member of D12, “Mr. Porter, I had a dream I was a f—in’ nobody and sucked at rap. And then I wake up, you know who I was Mr. Porter? … Lord Jamar.”

That seemed to prompt Jamar to release old photos of Eminem in a Will Smith mask, whick Jamar equates to blackface.

“Hey [Eminem] please put this in context for me,” he wrote alongside the photos. “I’m trying to understand why you’d be clowning in a BLACKFACE MASK backstage at the MTV AWARDS? You should come on the YANADAMEEN GODCAST so we can discuss this among other things.

“If it is a WILL SMITH MASK, what gives this WHITE BOY the right to wear it? Especially in EUROPE where he knew he could get away with it, also if it’s NO PROBLEM then why have these pics been hidden up until now?”

Their beef goes back to several years. In a track on Em’s 2018 album Kamikaze, he rapped, “And far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/Walk up in this house you own, thrust my pelvic bone/Use your telephone and go fetch me the remote/Put my feet up and just make myself at home/I belong here, clown, don’t tell me ’bout the culture.”

Eminem hasn’t said anything publicly about the “Things Get Worse” controversy. Instead, he seems focused on promoting Apple Music’s documentary about Dr. Dre‘s 2001 album, of which Em was a big part.