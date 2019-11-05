Eminem Allegedly Sides With Chris Brown Over 2009 Rihanna Assault

It’s being alleged that Eminem previously voiced his support for siding with Chris Brown over the singer’s 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna. According to E! News, a leaked audio clip made its way onto Reddit, and purportedly features Eminem saying, “I’d side with Chris Brown, I’d beat down a b— too.” The clip is said to be an outtake from an unreleased version of rapper B.o.B.’s 2011 song, “Things Get Worse.”

Eminem and Rihanna have worked together multiple times since the time that the lyric was recorded, as they put out the duet track “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010, and the “The Monster” in 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair also performed together on the 2011 Grammy Awards telecast, and then went on a mini-tour together in 2014.

News of the leaked audio has had social media talking, with one person commenting on Instagram, “That’s harsh, Isn’t he supposed to be her friend.”

“How is this possible when he sang “Love the Way You Lie” with her about domestic abuse after this…?” another person wondered. Someone else then pointed out that the newly leaked audio is from before the collaboration track.

“Right but what I’m saying is how do you swing your views that drastically about an issue,” the first user then further inquired, to which the second replied, “He didn’t swing his views though, he didn’t release the song and it was supposed to be on relapse an album that’s from a serial killer’s pov. He was just playing a character.”

While many have been upset about the contents of Eminem’s unearthed lyrics, others have been quick to defend the rapper by pointing out that “shock value” has always been a big part of his presentation as an artist.

A song over a decade old that’s been leaked for years with a verse that was scrapped that’s clearly shock value as he’s friends with Rihanna. Y’all should grow up — Poeticle (@therealpoeticle) November 5, 2019

“This headline fails to acknowledge that it is very obviously a shock value line just like everything else he was putting out when this was recorded,” one supporter wrote.

“Imagine being surprised by this when Eminem literally built his career off an album that details how he would beat and murder his ex-wife,” one last fan said, referring to the song “Kim” off of The Marshall Mathers LP.

At this time, neither Eminem, Rihanna nor Brown appear to have commented on the leaked audio.

Photo Credit: Getty Images