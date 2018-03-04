Elton John Storms off Stage in Middle of Vegas Show

Saturday night is no longer alright for fighting after Sir Elton John stormed off the stage during his Las Vegas residency Thursday night.

During his classic song “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” John typically allows fans to surround the grand piano while he plays and sings, but as of late, he’s been having some fan-related issues during the song, prompting him to re-think the fan interaction part of the show.

A few fans got too close to comfort Thursday night, trying to touch and high-five John. After yelling an expletive or two (it doesn’t take a pro lip reader to see his mouth form the words “f— off”) off-mic, John stormed off stage in the middle of the song.

His expert band kept jamming, just as it did during the same song a few weeks ago when John was hit in the face with a set of Mardi Gras beads.

Video obtained by TMZ showed that the crowd was pretty convinced the show was over once the band finished the song, but John eventually came back out to announce the show would go on — just without fan interaction.

“You f—ed it up,” he blurted into the microphone before jumping into “Circle of Life.”

The incident comes two weeks after John was silenced by a pair of Mardi Gras beads that came flying from the nearby crowd surrounding his piano.

Although his band kept rocking, he looked stunned and immediately stopped singing. Aides rushed to his side with a cloth as he wiped his mouth and checked his teeth for an injury, leaving the song lyric-less for around 30 seconds.

After the rocker had composed himself, he resumed singing and playing the piano, much to the audience’s delight.

While John finishes up his Vegas residency in preparation for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he reportedly recently canceled two of his Vegas shows so that he could attend the upcoming Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

John announced his farewell tour via livestream in January.

Broadcasting live from New York City following an opening video reliving some of his greatest moments, John sang hits including “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” before making the big announcement.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” John told host Anderson Cooper, pointing to his two children with husband David Furnish the major reasons for his decision.

“My life has changed,” the music man explained. “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family.”

“I definitely want to make a couple more albums, but that will be easy since I can do that at home,” he said. “I want to see friends. I want to spend time at my house and with my photography collection. I’m really looking forward to this tour and I’m really looking forward to the 300th date.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper,” he said. “I want to go out with a bang.”