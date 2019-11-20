Eddie Van Halen Hospitalized Amid Cancer Treatment

Legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen was recently hospitalized, and it is being reported that his cancer treatments may have been the cause. According to TMZ, sources have said that Van Halen has been battling throat cancer and had to be admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain. The outlet noted that the medications he has been taking to fight the cancer seem to have been what caused the problems. Van Halen is said to be home and resting now.

For the past five years, the guitarist has been travelling back and forth from the United States to Germany in order to get radiation treatments. He believes that a metal pick he used to carry around in his mouth may be the source of his cancer, and his been fighting it ever since he was diagnosed.

Van Halen spoke about the circumstances of his cancer diagnosis during a 2015 interview with Billboard, saying, “I used metal picks — they’re brass and copper — which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer. Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that’s filled with electromagnetic energy. So that’s one theory.”

“I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything,” he added. “But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it’s possible.”

Following the news of Van Halen’s recent hospitalization, many have taken to social media to share their support with the rock ‘n’ roll icon.

At this time, neither Van Halen nor his band appear to have commented on his recent hospitalization.