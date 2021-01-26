Eddie Van Halen Fans Remember Rocker on What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday

Eddie Van Halen would have been 66 years old on Tuesday, and fans of the late rocker are taking to social media to remember and memorialize him on his birthday. Van Halen was born Edward Lodewijk Van Halen on Jan. 26, 1955, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. When he was around 7 years old, he moved with his family to Pasadena, California. Van Halen eventually picked up the guitar and with his brother Alex, who played drums, would go on start a band — named Van Halen after themselves — with singer David Lee Roth and bass player Michael Anthony. Over the band's epic and tumultuous 46-year career, they delivered a number of multi-platinum-selling records, won numerous awards, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. Eddie Van Halen is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most groundbreaking guitarists of all-time. Sadly, in October, it was reported that the 65-year-old had passed away after a long battle with cancer. Now, on what would have been his 66th birthday, his fans are sharing posts on Twitter to honor his memory. Scroll down to check out some of the heartfelt posts.

Happy birthday to one of the most influential guitarists of all time, the late, great Eddie Van Halen. Your music lives on. pic.twitter.com/cJ4avv14pU — RiverLady ლ(´ ❥ `ლ) (@riverlady2411) January 26, 2021 Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, was the first to confirm the death, issuing a statement through social media. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. It’s Eddie Van Halen’s birthday, rock accordingly. — Metal Mission (@MetalMission2) January 26, 2021 prevnext

Eddie Van Halen would have been his 66th birthday today 😢#RIPEddieVanHalen 📷 Paul Natkin.

📷 Larry Marano. pic.twitter.com/WcG8lFNGjf — Rock N Roll Pictures (@RockNRollPics) January 26, 2021 "He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolf added Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift." Wolf had been the current bass player for Van Halen, which he has since announced is over, due to his father's death. Damn, it's Eddie Van Halen's birthday today...

I remember back in October when my family and I were going from Atlantic City to our home. As we were listening to Queen in the car, my dad decided to switch it to Van Halen to honor Eddie because he died, so RIP music legend. — Salteh (@SaltehTSS) January 26, 2021 prevnext

I'll never forget the first time Eddie and I played on stage together. It was Farm Aid 1985 in Champaign, Illinois. I sure do I miss this guy! Happy Birthday, Eddie. #YourMusicWillLiveForever pic.twitter.com/G6hNuDA03a — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 26, 2021 In November, Wolf debuted a new song, titled "Distance," from his new musical project, Mammoth WVH. The tune is dedicated to the memory of his father, and Wolf released a music video for the song which featured old home movies of his late dad. Today would have been Eddie Van Halen's 66th birthday. I hate I never got to see him play. As a guitarist, he's the top of the heap alongside Jimi Hendrix, Les Paul, Chet Atkins, Eric Clapton and more. Thanks for the music and the fun Eddie! RIP. — Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) January 26, 2021 prevnext

Eddie Van Halen would be 66 today. I thank you and your brother Alex for leading Van Halen to be a heavy, thrilling, influential rock band. Your fiery, catchy riffs, and complex, flaring, beautiful solos from your guitar playing are forever mind-blowing.#EddieVanHalen#VanHalen pic.twitter.com/MXPRrXEWCO — Mark Preston (@MarkPreston2112) January 26, 2021 "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him," Wolf wrote in a statement to his fans. "While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life, I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him." happy birthday to the king himself, eddie van halen. i hope you have a good birthday wherever you are, and i love you so much. pic.twitter.com/4m7EoBHSv5 — sam/alex | eddie day!! (@80salexvanhalen) January 26, 2021 prevnext

Wearing my Van Halen tee in honor of the late, great Eddie Van Halen's birthday today 🖤🎸 pic.twitter.com/lHKMr34Ooh — Anne Erickson (@AnneErickson) January 26, 2021 During a subsequent interview with Carson Daly on the TODAY show, Wolf spoke candidly about how he's been handling his father's death. "It's really tough," he shared. "Some days are better than others." man, eddie van halen has got to be one of the greatest guitarists that have ever graced us with their playing. everytime he played he brought energy, and life, and grace to any song he played on. happy birthday to the shredder in the sky. we love and miss you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z2md2gYXP1 — elliot loves maddy | EVH DAY!!! (@G0DTHATF4ILED) January 26, 2021 prevnext