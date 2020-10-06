Eddie Van Halen: Celebrities Mourn Rock Legend Following His Death

The world is currently mourning the loss of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. On Tuesday, it was reported that Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. In light of this news, numerous celebrities have taken to social media in order to issue their own tributes to the rock n' roll legend.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Van Halen died after a battle with throat cancer, which he was originally diagnosed with over 20 years ago. Sources told the outlet that the guitarist's condition worsened over the course of the last 72 hours. Doctors reportedly discovered that his cancer migrated to his brain and other organs. Van Halen died with his wife Janie, his brother Alex, and his son Wolfgang by his side.

Understandably, the news of Van Halen's passing has hit many hard. On Twitter, many celebrities even spoke out about the news by sharing some kind words in honor of the late musician.