Eddie Van Halen: Celebrities Mourn Rock Legend Following His Death
The world is currently mourning the loss of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. On Tuesday, it was reported that Van Halen passed away at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. In light of this news, numerous celebrities have taken to social media in order to issue their own tributes to the rock n' roll legend.
TMZ reported on Tuesday that Van Halen died after a battle with throat cancer, which he was originally diagnosed with over 20 years ago. Sources told the outlet that the guitarist's condition worsened over the course of the last 72 hours. Doctors reportedly discovered that his cancer migrated to his brain and other organs. Van Halen died with his wife Janie, his brother Alex, and his son Wolfgang by his side.
October 6, 2020
Understandably, the news of Van Halen's passing has hit many hard. On Twitter, many celebrities even spoke out about the news by sharing some kind words in honor of the late musician.
Sean Murray
wow... RIP Eddie https://t.co/PeoNPA53SI— Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) October 6, 2020
Dane Cook
I lost my mom to cancer at 66.. too damn young. Eddie Van Halen was 65.. too damn young. Another lifetime of memories ahead of them should have been made. This hurts my heart. My mom and I would drive around in her car and blast Panama.. we both loved Van Halen music.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020
I thought my mom was even cooler because she loved that rock music blasting out the speakers. I’m lucky to have had the mom I did and I’m grateful we had Van Halen memories together. I hope my mom gets a front row cloud to see EVH tonight. I will be blasting his music today mom.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2020
Josh Gad
It wouldn’t be an hour of the day or a day of the week in the year 2020 if we didn’t at least get 22 simultaneous pieces of awful every few minutes. RIP #VanHalen https://t.co/rdHy4ArnGa— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 6, 2020
Boy George
I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel
Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes - also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 6, 2020
Gene Simmons
My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020
Billy Idol
Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer @eddievanhalen #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/S4vnN3tyWc— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 6, 2020