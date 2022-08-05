Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died, War of Ages Pays Tribute

Christian Metalcore band War Of Ages is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kaleb Luebchow, the band's drummer from 2017 until the present day, died on Wednesday, July 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Amid his passing, the band paid emotional tribute to Luebchow, reflecting not only on his importance to the band, but also the impact the drummer had on their lives.

Sharing a throwback photo of the band in nature, the band's statement, shared across War of Ages' social media platforms, began, "One of our best memories was camping in the Red Woods with you!" The band went on to remember Luebchow as a "friend, band mate and most importantly our family," adding, "you are loved." The tribute concluded, "Rest In Peace Luby and see you soon homie!"

The band's statement followed news last week that War of Ages would not be playing their scheduled live shows this past weekend. At the time, the band only cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the decision to cancel the shows in St. Louis and Springfield. However, just two days later, on July 29, Luebchow's family announced his death on his official Facebook post, sharing with "deep sadness that we let you know our oldest son and brother, Kaleb Luebchow, passed away on Wednesday, July 27th, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville." A cause of death was not provided.

"Kaleb was living out his life-long passion of playing drums and making music with his friends," the statement continued, noting that Luebchow had recently returned from a tour in France with Admiral Phunk Brass Band where he had an incredible time and he was looking forward to going on the road again soon with his good friends and bandmates in War Of Ages." The family extended their thanks to "the number of fellow musicians, friends, and fans" that visited Luebchow in the hospital "to love and support Kaleb over the past few days gave us great comfort."

Amid news of his passing, many fans have paid tribute to the late drummer. Commenting on War of Ages' tribute post, one person wrote, "sorry to hear of your, and the music world's, loss." Another person added, "we are praying for the family and all y'all!! So very sorry for your loss, our hearts are truly burdened." Lubechow's last performance with War Of Ages was on the band's 2021 EP Rhema.