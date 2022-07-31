'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'

CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.

"Heather has been the heart and soul of "The Talk" from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh," the letter reads in part. "She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone's friend, everyone's champion, everyone's favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly."

From the language used in the letter, it appears that the staff were more than likely unaware of Gray's condition. "We recognize and share the pain and shock you are feeling at this moment, as well as the grief you will feel in the days ahead. While the show is starting its hiatus as of August 1 (Monday), we do not want you to grieve and mourn alone," the letter continues. "The set will be open, and HR will have staff and grief counseling available in person and by phone. HR support will be on site as well. We understand how difficult this will be for all of you and want you to all know, that we are here for you."

Gray earned two daytime Emmy's while working on The Talk. Before that, Gray worked as a development producer at Endemol USA from 2010 to 2011, and a supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010 where she won her first two Daytime Emmy Awards.