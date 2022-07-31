Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' Dead at 95

Pat Carroll, the voice behind Ursula in The Litttle Mermaid, had died. She was 95-years-old Deadline reports. Carroll's career was decorated, with ehr lauded as a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk, and Grammy winner. She died in her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. Carroll grew to popularity in series such as Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and others. Aside from The Little Mermaid, she voiced several cartoon series.

She was born Patricia Ann Carroll in May 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. When she was 5, her family moved to LA. She attended the Catholic University of America after enlisting in the US Army. but it was in 1947 when her acting career began with a role in the film Hometown Girl. In 1956, she won an Emmy Award for her work on Sid Caesar's House, and was a regular on the sitcom Make Room for Daddy from 1961 to 1964. Carroll also performed on variety shows headlined by Steve Allen, Red Buttons, Danny Kaye, Red Skelton, and Annie star Carol Burnett.

Her one-woman show Gertrude Stein was critically acclaimed. The recorded version earned her a Grammy in 1980 for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama.

Her voiceover work as Usrula in songs like "Poor Unfortunate Souls" was an admitted favorite of her career. She reprised it in several other productions in various media.

Carroll leaves behind daughters Kerry Karsian, Tara Karsian, and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick. As of now, no memorial plans have been revealed.

Her death comes just after the live-action remake of the Disney classic being prepared for release. Comedian Melissa McCarthy will star as Ursula.