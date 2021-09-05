Kanye West Directly Calls out Drake in Leaked Diss Track

✖

The alleged Kanye West/Drake rap beef has escalated another notch. In a crafty chess move, The Certified Lover Boy leaked the previously unreleased track "Life of the Party."The song was left off of Kanye's Donda album but was played at some of his listening party events. In the song, Kanye calls out Drake directly in two different verses sending a clear message.

"I put Virgil and Drake on the same text/And it wasn't about the matching arc'teryx or Kid Cudi dress/Just told these grown men stop it with the funny s––/I might hire the whole team from ACG/So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV," he says, before adding in another verse, "Told Drake don't play with me on GD/And he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a 'WYD'/You better hit me with, 'Yes sir, I'm writing everything you need'/I told you I was gonna take the summer back/So any of the cap, won't take none of that/Where my muthaf––in' red hat?"

Andre 3000, who was featured on the song as well, released a statement on the incident clarifying that he had no intention to make a diss record with the rapper. "A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn't know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse," he wrote, per Rolling Stone. "It was clear to me that an edited 'clean' format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."

He continued, adding: "The track I received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I'd love to work with Lil' Baby, Tyler, and Jay-Z. I respect them all."