Drake Bell Gets Balls Hurled at Him During Concert

Drake Bell laid down a bizarre ground rule during his latest show: no launching balls at him on stage.

The former Drake & Josh actor turned pop/rock singer was performing a show for high school students at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte when students got distracted, TMZ reports.

A play ball pit was nearby and some students cleaned it out, throwing balls onto the stage toward Bell and his band.

A source told TMZ that the singer opened his set with new songs to promote his latest album, which left the kids less than excited.

Bell didn’t appreciate the crowd’s rowdy behavior and during his rendition of the Drake & Josh theme song, he stopped to fire a ball back into the crowd, then stopped the music to give a stern scolding to the students.

“Who the hell is throwing these things up on the stage, man? Stop it,” the singer spoke out to the young crowd.”

“It doesn’t make you cool, man. Geez,” he continued. “[We’re] trying to perform a show for you guys and you guys are throwing stuff at us. If you want us to go, we’ll go. You’re spoiling it for everybody, man.”

Despite his anger at the ball-throwers, Bell began the chorus again and finished out the show.

Vicious high schoolers aside, Bell has had his fair share of drama in recent months as he and former co-star Josh Peck aired their dirty laundry on Twitter over the summer.

Bell took to social media after he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding in June, writing, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… True colors have come out today.”

“Message is loud and clear,” he added. “Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

Peck opened up shortly after Bell started the public feud, telling the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast that he and Bell aren’t always together, with insiders revealing that the two “hadn’t spoken in over three years.”

But the famous TV ‘brothers’ couldn’t hold a grudge for long. The pair reunited at the MTV VMAs, sharing a hug and putting the feud behind them.

