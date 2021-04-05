'NCIS: LA' Star LL Cool J Looks Back on Collaboration With DMX Amid Health Battle

✖

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J sent prayers to DMX after the rapper was hospitalized following a heart attack on Friday night. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is now in a "vegetative state," his former manager, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times late Sunday. DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom and mother Arnett Simmons were reportedly allowed into the intensive care unit at the White Plains, New York hospital to see him on Saturday.

"Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother [DMX] on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast," LL Cool J wrote. In 1997, LL Cool J released "4, 3, 2, 1," a collaboration with DMX, Method Man, Redman, and Canibus. The track appeared on LL's seventh album, Phenomenon.

Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

Several other rappers have taken to social media to show their support for DMX and his family. "Prayers out 2 [DMX] & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!" Eminem wrote. "My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie [DMX] during this difficult time... Pull through my dude," Ice-T wrote. "Prayers for DMX and his family," Missy Elliott added.

DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose at his home on Friday night, triggering a heart attack, sources told TMZ. "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," his family said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight Sunday. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you." The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will hold a vigil outside the hospital Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Angelo Ellerbee, a family representative, told ET DMX is still in "critical condition" and is in a "medical state from which I don't think he will recover." The family is "just praying," Walker told the Times. She confirmed members of his family have been allowed to see him.

"He is truly an amazing person," DMX's attorney Murray Richman told the Times. "He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn’t help making you feel good in his presence." Richman noted that DMX, 50, lived a "difficult life," which he shared with fans through his music. "He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded," Richman said.