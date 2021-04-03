Missy Elliott Speaks out on DMX's Hospitalization

✖

On Saturday, news broke that rapper DMX was in "grave condition" following an overdose on Friday night. Numerous individuals, including DMX's many fans, have since taken to social media to voice their concerns over the rapper's well-being. Missy Elliot also addressed the situation on Twitter, sharing that she is thinking of DMX at this difficult time.

On Twitter, Elliott posted a photo of DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons. In the black and white photo, DMX appears to be deep in thought as he clasps his hands together. The "Pass That Dutch" singer captioned the photo by writing that she is sending prayers to DMX and his family. Elliott's tweet has already garnered over 26,000 likes, an indication that many are deeply concerned for the rapper's health.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

As previously mentioned, on Saturday, TMZ reported that DMX is in "grave condition" after experiencing an overdose on Friday night. According to a source who is said to be close to the rapper, DMX experienced an overdose at around 11 pm local time at his home. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York and was transported to the intensive care unit. There are conflicting reports about DMX's current state following this overdose. One source told TMZ that he has "some brain activity," while another said that he is in a "vegetative state" and that doctors fear that he may not make it. At the time of the article's publication, DMX's representatives or family have released a statement about his current status.

DMX has a long history when it comes to drug addiction, finishing his last stint in rehab back in 2019. He reportedly voluntarily checked into rehab at the time as he was worried that he might relapse again. The rapper went to rehab following a 12-month stint in prison for tax evasion. Following his time in rehab, he returned to the stage in December 2019 in Las Vegas. During his concert appearance, DMX told his fans, "When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you."