DMX Gets Prayers From Ice-T Amid Reports Rapper's Prognosis is 'Not Looking Good'

Rapper Ice-T joined the chorus of music stars praying for fellow rapper DMX's recovery amid reports that his condition is not good. DMX, born Earl Simmons, reportedly suffered a heart attack Friday after an overdose. His attorney confirmed Simmons, 50, suffered a heart attack, but could not say what caused it. Sources told TMZ his children are traveling to be with Simmons and the prognosis is "not looking good."

On Saturday, Ice-T shared an old photo of himself with DMX. "My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie [DMX] during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor wrote. Missy Elliot also shared a photo of DMX on Twitter, adding, "Prayers for DMX and his family." LL Cool J also shared a message. "Today is 4/3/21 - it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother [DMX] on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast," LL Cool J wrote.

DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose at his home Friday night at around 11 p.m. Sources told TMZ the overdose triggered a heart attack. The site reported DMX had "some brain activity," but was in a "vegetative state." A family member later told the outlet that paramedics tried resuscitating him for a half-hour and was deprived of oxygen during that time. "It's not looking good," the family source said. DMX is being treated at the hospital in White Plains, New York.

The rapper's children are reportedly on their way to the hospital. DMX has 15 children. His youngest, Exodus Simmons, was born in August 2016, TMZ reported at the time. DMX shares four children with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2012.

DMX's attorney Murray Richman told PIX11 News that DMX suffered a heart attack and was still on life support Saturday evening. He said Simmons is "surrounded by family" and in "grave condition." Richman added, "I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son. He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

DMX has struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. His most recent rehab stint came in 2019 after he completed his prison sentence on federal tax evasion charges. "When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s—and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you," he told fans when he returned to the stage in Las Vegas. More recently, DMX took part in Verzuz with Snoop Dogg. He was also working on a new album.