Eminem Sends Prayers to DMX Amid Hospitalization

Eminem is one of the many figures in the music industry who is praying for DMX in light of his reported overdose. On Twitter, Eminem penned a message about DMX, sharing that he is praying for him and his family during this difficult time. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, reportedly suffered an overdose on Friday night and was subsequently transported to the hospital in "grave condition."

Eminem is thinking of DMX and his family following the "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" rapper's reported overdose. He referred to DMX as a "true legend" within the music industry. Eminem finished his message by writing that he is pulling for DMX to "stay strong." As previously mentioned, the "Slim Shady" rapper isn't the only singer who shared that they're praying for DMX's recovery. Everyone from Missy Elliott to LL Cool J have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the situation.

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

On Saturday, it was reported that DMX was in "grave condition" after he experienced an overdose and a heart attack on Friday night. TMZ reported that the rapper was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York. Doctors determined that DMX's reported overdose was the reason behind his heart attack. There was some confusion over the rap legend's state following this emergency situation, with one source telling TMZ that there was "some brain activity" and another saying that he was in a "vegetative state" and that doctors were worried that he wouldn't make it.

It was later reported that DMX's children were traveling to the hospital to see him as his condition remains "critical." Shortly after this news broke, his family released a statement to TMZ. They noted that it was "reassuring" to see the outpouring of support amongst DMX's fans. Their statement read, "Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer." They continued, "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."