DMX's Mom and Fiancee Reportedly by His Side Amid Hospitalization

✖

DMX is still battling for his life after he experienced an overdose on Friday that left him in the ICU. According to TMZ, his condition has become so dire that his loved ones have been traveling to the hospital that he's being treated in. His mother, Arnett Simmons, and his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, have both made their way to the White Plains, New York hospital that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was transported to.

TMZ reported that both Lindstrom and Simmons were allowed into the ICU to visit DMX. Although, the publication noted that he is not responsive at the moment. The outlet previously reported that DMX's children were on their way to the hospital and that they are hopeful that they will be able to see their father in the ICU, as well. Lindstrom and DMX have been together for more than eight years, according to Nicki Swift. They have been engaged for almost two years. The two share five-year-old son Exodus together, DMX's youngest child.

DMX reportedly experienced an overdose on Friday night and subsequently had a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York for treatment. There have been differing reports on his status, as one source told TMZ that there was "some brain activity," while another said that the rapper was in a "vegetative state." In light of this news, many of DMX's fans, as well as some of his contemporaries like Missy Elliott and Eminem, have shared messages of support as the rapper receives treatment. Following the news that DMX was rushed to the hospital, his family did release a statement to TMZ in which they spoke about the situation. They even noted that it's been "reassuring" to see the outpouring of support for the rapper's well-being.

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," their statement began. "Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer." They continued, "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."