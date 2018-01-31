DMX Back in Jail After Failed Drug Tests

Rapper DMX was taken back into custody on Tuesday after failing a drug test associated with his probation.

The 47-year-old rapper was arrested early in 2017 and hit with 14 charges of tax fraud. On Jul. 14, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, and was released on bail with several strict conditions. He was supposed to enter a rehabilitation program and remain completely sober — a stipulation he had already violated by being caught on camera handing out shots in a Manhattan bar recently.

On Tuesday, DMX was taken back to court after failing a random drug test last week. According to a report by Billboard, the judge confirmed that DMX had tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, and other opiates. He was led from the courtroom in handcuffs after Judge Jed Rakoff declared that he would await his sentencing in prison. DMX is due back in court in March for the tax evasion case.

The judge referred to DMX as “a genuine flight risk.” The rapper had been given a small amount of leeway on his probation so that he could travel and perform shows to make money.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, told TMZ reporters “I’m saddened and disappointed. We’ll have to deal with it accordingly.” He said that his goal moving forward is to get DMX out of prison and back into rehab.

According to Murray, the rapper’s relapse stemmed from stress about his infant daughter, who was hospitalized last week with a 104 degree fever. He claimed that DMX left the rehab center with the intention of travelling to New York City to visit his daughter when he succumbed to drug use.

DMX has a long history with substance abuse. He’s was arrested in 2000 for possession of marijuana, in 2004 for possession of cocaine, and in 2008 for a number of charges, including drug possession. He’s violated parole by consuming drugs or alcohol on many occasions.

Eye-witnesses say that Judge Jed Rakoff has been skeptical of DMX from the beginning. On Tuesday, he reportedly said that the rapper had told “a great big lie” when he agreed to his bail terms, implying that he never intended to live by them. He also drew out DMX’s confession last year, forcing the musician to state and restate his guilt in no uncertain terms several times.