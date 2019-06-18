DJ Official, Grammy Award-Winning Producer, Killed in Shooting in Los Angeles

DJ Official, a Grammy award-winning producer, was recently killed in a shooting in Los Angeles, California.

According to PEOPLE, DJ Official — whose real name was Leslie André Wakefield Jr. — was shot while in a south Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday, June 14.

Reports of the shooting indicate that two men wear sitting a vehicle when another car came up beside them. Shots were heard being fired, and the two men in the parked vehicle were hit with bullets. One was pronounced dead, and the other is said to be in stable condition currently. The victim who was fatally wounded was 26-year-old DJ Official.

Wakefield was well-known in the hip-hop industry, having worked with stars such as Tyga and Chris Brown, and won a Grammy earlier this year for his work on Cardi B’s Best Rap Album winner, Invasion of Privacy.

Following his death, many of Wakefield’s peers have come out to mourn the tragic loss.

“I’m beyond hurt I’m devastated I’m sick to my stomach I love you lil bro forever @prodbyofficial …. i got your son 4 life this ain’t how it was suppose to go,” DJ Mustard wrote in an Instagram post, “a real 10SUMMER MEMBER!”

“How the f— they gon’ take @prodbyofficial ? Who the f— was mad at my bro? A father, a successful producer, a solid homie who meant a lot to all of us,” rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign said. “U n—s is some real life jealous a— b—es out here. We had so much fun on this tour and every time I ran into u it was love and good vibes. LONG LIVE OFFICIAL.”

RIP to a brother of mines DJ Official we came up together, from nothin, bro never let the odds against him stop him from his destination.. bro won a Grammy this year… love you bro… this hurts 💔 — A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) June 15, 2019

“MAN WTF WHAT HAPPENED TO DJ OFFICIAL BRO WTF THIS NOT REAL BRO I DONT EVEN WANNA SAY IT UNTIL I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED THIS DONT MAKE ANY F—ING SENSE I LOOK UP TO HIM RON RON ARJAYONTHEBEAT LARRY JAYY, D NYCE, MUSTARD, NAVIN, BRUCE, DJ SWISH. THESE N—S INSPIRE CHASE MY DREAM,” a fan of DJ Official’s tweeted out.

At this time, the shooting is still under investigation.