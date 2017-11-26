Music

Stars Help DJ Khaled Celebrate Birthday

DJ Khaled has cultivated a persona of earnest positivity on social media, and today, other celebrities are paying him back in kind. The producer is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and he’s receiving an influx of good vibes for the occasion.

Ryan Seacrest posted this photo of himself, Khaled, and a stacked line-up of other celebrities. Seacrest doesn’t seem to be sweating the sexual harassment scandal surrounding him in this photo.

Katrina tagged Khaled in this throwback photo of the two of them looking young and innocent. Khaled responded in a retweet, writing “grateful for your friendship!!”

Busta Rhymes commemorated Khaled’s birthday with this Instagram video featuring some of Khaled’s infamous dance moves. In a long caption, Busta Rhymes called Khaled “a champion for positive energy.”

Power 105.1 celebrated the occasion with this video of Khaled on Dr. Oz, describing the power of positive thinking.

T-Pain couldn’t say enough about how proud he is of Khaled. “You went from brown paper bags to two mansions!” the singer wrote.

DJ Khaled took the time to respond to many of his well-wishers, with his signature humility and graciousness.

