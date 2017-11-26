Stars Help DJ Khaled Celebrate Birthday

DJ Khaled has cultivated a persona of earnest positivity on social media, and today, other celebrities are paying him back in kind. The producer is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, and he’s receiving an influx of good vibes for the occasion.

Ryan Seacrest posted this photo of himself, Khaled, and a stacked line-up of other celebrities. Seacrest doesn’t seem to be sweating the sexual harassment scandal surrounding him in this photo.

Katrina tagged Khaled in this throwback photo of the two of them looking young and innocent. Khaled responded in a retweet, writing “grateful for your friendship!!”

Happy Bday to one of my closest and dearest friend and brother @djkhaled and just know King words can’t describe the appreciation I have and a lot of us have for you because of the light that you continue to give others when they might need it most and just know you are loved and appreciated for being sincere, honest, great and a champion for positive energy CONSISTENTLY!! Many many more to you bro. Enjoy it King!! BLESS UP!! A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Busta Rhymes commemorated Khaled’s birthday with this Instagram video featuring some of Khaled’s infamous dance moves. In a long caption, Busta Rhymes called Khaled “a champion for positive energy.”

Thanks for putting out all that amazing energy year round 🎈🎂🥂 HDB @djkhaled pic.twitter.com/sOKYGoD1iV — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 26, 2017



Power 105.1 celebrated the occasion with this video of Khaled on Dr. Oz, describing the power of positive thinking.

T-Pain couldn’t say enough about how proud he is of Khaled. “You went from brown paper bags to two mansions!” the singer wrote.

DJ Khaled took the time to respond to many of his well-wishers, with his signature humility and graciousness.