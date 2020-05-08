Watch Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner Perform 'Hakuna Matata' from 'The Lion King' on Second 'Disney Family Singalong'

✖

The second installment of The Disney Family Singalong airs Sunday on ABC. Ahead of the occasion, which comes on the heels of its enormously popular first edition, E! Online got an early look at a rendition of The Lion King's "Hakuna Matata," as performed by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner.

"Hakuna Matata" was originally written by Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice and appeared in the 1994 animated feature. It was one of three songs from The Lion King nominated for Best Song at The Academy Awards that year, along with "Circle of Life" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", which ended up winning. In the years since, it's become one of Disney's most celebrated cinematic anthems. Naturally, it was later featured in the 2019 CG-remake, which featured Glover taking over the role of Simba, as well as Rogen as Pumbaa and Eichner as Timon.

The first Disney Family Singalong aired on April 16 and featured Disney classics done by pop stars and actors alike. Among the many performances, some standouts were Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé doing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, Frozen's "Let It Go" as performed by Amber Riley and Beyonce's version of "When You Wish Upon A Star."

However, there were some complaints from viewers. Namely stemming from viewers being confused over the location of the bouncing ball, which was there to make the songs easier to sing along to (hence the name). Not to mention the fact that John Stamos apparently has a Dumbo-inspired carnival ride inside his home.

The first special also included a PSA to raise awareness of Feeding America, which has been working to help feed families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. "If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said.

Glover will also take part in another remote reworking of his past roles, reprising the character of Troy Barnes for the upcoming Community remote table read. After playing the character in the show's first four seasons, he left partway through Season 5, focusing on his music career as Childish Gambino as well as his own series, Atlanta.