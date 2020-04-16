Disney Family Singalong: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel?

ABC is the latest network to arrange a fun musical special to help lift spirits at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Following in the footsteps of Fox’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America and CBS’ ACM Presents: Our Country, ABC will air The Disney Family Singalong Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The hour-long special will feature dozens of celebrities and musicians performing their favorite Disney songs with their families. The special culminates with a High School Musical reunion with Zac Efron.

The program will be available to stream live on ABC.com and the ABC app in select markets for those with cable and satellite subscriptions. If you do not have cable or satellite, many local ABC affiliates are available to stream on Internet TV platforms, like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling. “If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement announcing the special.

While previous specials of this kind have had cameras trained on performers while they sing, Disney will be digging into the library to show sequences from Moana, Frozen, High School Musical, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and more with lyrics on the screen. In other words, if you grew up watching the Disney Singalong VHS tapes, you know what to expect. The special also has a fundraiser element, as it will include a PSA to raise awareness of Feeding America, which is helping families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The High School Musical sequence promises to be the most memorable part of the special. Director Kenny Ortega enlisted stars from High School Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and Descendants to perform a special version of “We’re All In This Together.” James Monroe Iglehart will also lead a reunion of the original Broadway cast of Aladdin to perform “Friend Like Me.”

The special kicks off with a “vocal warmup” from Kristin Chenoweth and an introduction from Maleficent star Elle Fanning. The rest of the setlist features: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé; “A Spoonful of Sugar” by Little Big Town; “Be Our Guest” by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough; “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Christina Aguilera; “Colors of the Wind” by Tori Kelly;

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” by Thomas Rhett; “Gaston” by Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken; “How Far I’ll Go” by Auli’i Cravalho; “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” by Ariana Grande; “I Wan’na Be Like You” by Darren Criss; “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” by Donny Osmond; “It’s a Small World” by John Stamos; “Let It Go” by Amber Riley; “The Bare Necessities” by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner; “Under The Sea” by Jordan Fisher; and “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” by Josh Groban.