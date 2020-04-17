Disney Family Singalong: John Stamos’ Fans Surprised By His ‘Dumbo’ Ride Shown in His Home During Special

Full House actor John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh do not need to go to Disneyland to take their son Billy flying with Dumbo. The family was featured on ABC and Disney’s The Disney Family Singalong special Thursday night, with their segment revealing they have a Dumbo ride vehicle in their home. Fans watching found it hilarious, and it let to Stamos’ name trending on Twitter.

The hour-long singalong special featured musicians and other celebrities with ties to the Mouse House performing classic songs from Disney movies. It featured a surprise appearance from Beyonce, as well as announced performances from Demo Lovato, Michael Buble, Tori Kelly, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Thomas Rhett and others. Stamos was picked to perform the Disney theme park song “It’s A Small World.”

Stamos is a big Disney fan. He even popped the question to McHugh at Disneyland in October 2017. In June 2019, he took Architectural Digest on a tour of his Beverly Hills home at the time, and the video included a tour of his collection. He even has a doll from “It’s A Small World,” as well as a Pirates of the Caribbean bust. He also owns a complete Disneyland sign, which he won on eBay in 1999.

But OF COURSE John Stamos has a Dumbo in his house NO ONE is surprised. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/KbAwIpkxCg — Danielle Ashley (@imDanielleAshly) April 17, 2020

“When eBay started, Disney auctioned some stuff off and they were selling the whole sign, and I said, ‘Oh, I’ll just make a bid,’” Stamos said on The View in 2017. “It’s supposed to go for $1 million, and then towards the end of the week, I was like, ‘I should check on this.’ I was winning, and Michael Jackson wanted it, and then… (I won).”

Stamos said he got a congratulatory call from Jackson. He does not display the entire Disneyland sign, but he said in 2017 he put out the “D” so celebrity bus tour drivers can spot his house. “I tried to hide this, I tried to put it behind my guesthouse so no one would see, but it’s where the tour buses come by, and they go, ‘That dummy lives up (there),’” he told The View co-hosts at the time.

Seeing the piece of Disneyland history in Stamos’ home stunned fans watching the singalong special. “Not only is John Stamos finer than wine,” one Twitter user wrote. “He has a whole Dumbo ride thingy in his home. You can’t beat that. You just can’t.”

John Stamos really had to flex that he has a Dumbo vehicle… couldn’t sit on his damn couch like everyone else pic.twitter.com/phWuJRffZ8 — Anthony Blackwood (@TonyBWood) April 17, 2020

“My new ambition is to be rich enough for Disney to let me have a piece of a park ride at my house like John Stamos owns a DUMBO THE FLYING ELEPHANT,” another wrote. “My biggest takeaway from #DisneyFamilySingalong is that I need a Dumbo ride vehicle in my living room just like John Stamos,” another chimed in.