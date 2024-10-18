Diddy’s Alleged Bribes Resurface With Latest Legal Move

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ third attempt at trying to get bond ahead of his May 2025 sex trafficking and racketeering trial is not looking promising. The disgraced hip hop mogul was arrested in September after federal raids at his Miami and Los Angeles homes months prior. Feds reportedly seized evidence proving that he has drugged and abused victims at sex parties he orchestrated deemed “Freak Offs.” The federal probe was reportedly set off after his longtime ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a $30 million lawsuit against him detailing over a decade of physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse.

He denied the claims but settled within 24 hours. More than a dozen more lawsuits have followed. A surveillance video from 2016 showing Diddy chasing and beating Cassie in an LA hotel was leaked before his arrest. Still, he says he’s not the monster he’s being painted out to be and wants to be let out on bond in the meantime, noting he’s not a flight risk. But prosecutors say otherwise.

TMZ reports Diddy has a history of allegedly tampering with evidence by bribing and threatening potential witnesses, something he did in the immediate aftermath of Cassie‘s beating video being leaked and beforehand. They say he’s shown obstruction of justice.

Even immediately after the hotel beating incident, prosecutors say Diddy attempted to bribe the hotel security officer with “a stack of cash in exchange for his silence.” In Cassie’s lawsuit, she alleged Diddy paid a hotel staffer $50,000 to destroy the evidence. Prosecutors want him reprimanded to prison until trial. He’s already been denied bail twice.

Diddy’s legal team says he’s prepared to fight the case. They also want the prosecution to turn over names of victims, arguing that he doesn’t have a fair shot at defending himself if they don’t. A judge has yet to rule.