Travis Barker’s Son Landon Breaks Silence on Diddy-Themed Party He Attended

Landon Barker insists he is not making light of the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. During a federal riad at his Miami and Los Angeles homes, feds confiscated 1,000 bottles of baby oil laced with a date rape drug. The disgraced hip hop mogul is accused of orchestrating multi-day sex encounters with hired escorts dubbed as “Freak Offs” in which he reportedly instructed participants on what to do while getting them high on drugs and alcohol, and becoming violent if they refused. His ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, detailed such in a November 2023 civil lawsuit. She also claimed he forced her to cover her body in baby oil while wearing lingerie and a mask as he masturbated and filmed the encounters.

On Tuesday, Travis Barker’s son, 21, shared a video to TikTok to deny rumors that he attended a Diddy-themed party last week to celebrate his recent birthday. “I’d like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party,”he said. “First off, I’ve not had a birthday party. My birthday party is next week.”

He explained he went to Noby to celebrate his birthday. After, he decided he wanted to go out with his friends where he was contacted by a club promoter who invited them to a party and said he’d give them “a table and a bottle – make sure we are all good to go.” He and his friends opted to go.

Travis explained why he did not leave the party after arriving and becoming aware of its baby oil-themed bottle service, a nod to Diddy. “It was a dark environment and all I could really see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out,” he said. “The bottles had flashing lights underneath them, so I wasn’t able to distinguish what they were. I’m just thinking they’re bringing out tequila with the bottle. I have no idea of what’s going on at this point…I didn’t pick up the bottle once and I did not condone,” he said. “I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation. My apologies go out to everyone I hurt — this wasn’t my idea and I never wanted that to happen.”