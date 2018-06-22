Demi Lovato Shares Photo of Tongue-Touch With Dani Vitale

Demi Lovato celebrated Pride month by sharing an Instagram photo of her and her backup dancer touching tongues as they held hands.

“Happy Pride,” the singer captioned the photo of her and Dani Vitale before deleting it — but not before it circulated social media and other corners of the internet.

The photo came days after Vitale shared her own risqué photo with Lovato, up close and personal with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer while on stage during Lovato’s tour. In Vitale’s photo, the dancer and choreographer stands with her face close to Lovato’s as they both smile and hold each other.

“My 9-5 job > yours,” Vitale captioned the photo.

Vitale frequently posts photos of the two together onstage during the routine Vitale choreographed with captions like “babe” and “my favorite moment every night.”

Lovato also frequently posts steamy photos of herself to Instagram, so it’s unclear why she deleted the photo with Vitale in particular.

In a new song called “Sober” released this week, the singer, who has been sober from drugs and alcohol for six years, revealed that she relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” 25-year-old Lovato sings during the chorus of the song. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

At one point, Lovato croons an apology to her “future love” as well as “the fans I lost.”

“I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human,” she confesses in the piano-laden track, later singing, “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

As referenced in the new song, Lovato has struggled with substance abuse and addiction in the past, mostly self-medicating for a number of mental health issues, like bipolar disorder, depression and bulimia — something she has been very open about throughout her career. During a 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato recalled how she “wasn’t ready” when she took the first steps to get sober years ago.

“I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night,” she admitted. “Nobody knew.”

Eventually, she sought treatment again and stayed sober, this time for six years.

Not only have Lovato’s fans responded positively to the honest song, but others in the industry have praised her as well. Rapper Iggy Azalea offered her support to Lovato via Twitter on Thursday.

“Waking up listening to @ddlovato ‘sober’,” Azalea wrote. “Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy.”

Azalea and Lovato have a history of supporting each other through their friendship, with Azalea telling Billboard earlier this year that Lovato was one of the only ones in the industry to support her she her career took a turn downward.

“If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha and Demi (Lovato),” Azalea said. “And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist.”