Coachella: Fire Breaks out in Campgrounds

The campgrounds at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, were faced with an alleged explosion that resulted in a fire early Saturday morning.

After a day of performances from Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves (among others), clips began to surface overnight of a large spot of flames in the campgrounds. Onlookers said the fire started with an explosion at the mobile shower area.

Clips showed security personnel moving attendees away from the situation and the blaze roars.

Local authorities confirmed the incident did occur, saying the shower unit was engulfed in flames when responders arrived at the Empire Polo Club, which hosts the festival each year, around 2:06 a.m. local time.

“Outside Fire – RPT@ 2:06 am Empire Polo Grounds 81000 blk of Ave 51, in Indio. 4 ENG, 2 BC.,” the CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department account tweeted. “(Firefighters) responded to reports of a fire Mobile Shower Unit on fire. Upon arrival the shower unit was fully involved, near center of venue. “

By 2:28 a.m. local time, fire officials stated that the blaze was contained. Trailers were said to be affected by the fire, but no injuries occurred.

“Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area. Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed,” authorities tweeted. “No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul.”

Coachella has not offered an official statement on the incident, and it is currently unclear what caused the fire.

The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with performances from Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Khalid, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Billie Eilish, Bassnectar and more still to come.

Photo Credits: Twitter / @Tenani / @spxheda / @Odaddy24