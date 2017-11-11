Former Faith No More Singer Chuck Mosley Dead at 57

Chuck Mosley, the former lead singer of 1980s alt-metal band Faith No More died on Thursday. Mosley, who co-wrote the band’s breakthrough hit “We Care A Lot,” was 57 years old.

“After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction,” Mosley’s family said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Friday. “We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety. He is survived by long-term partner Pip Logan, two daughters, Erica and Sophie and his grandson Wolfgang Logan Mosley. The family will be accepting donations for funeral expenses.”

Mosley was born in Hollywood, California and was a member of several bands before joining Faith No More in 1985. The group recorded their independent debut record that year, but found mainstream success with their second album, 1987’s Introduce Yourself. The record included the hit “We Care A Lot.”

The singer left the band after that album. He joined Bad Brains in 1990, then founded the band Cement after they broke up. After he broke his back, he moved to Cleveland in 1996 ot raise a family.

In 2009, he released his first solo album, Will Rap Over Hard Rock For Food. He made frequent quest appearances with Faith No More in recent years.

Although his work with Faith No More was seen as a mix of genres, Mosley told Fear And Loathing he didn’t see it that way.

“Post-punk, funk, metal… It was all punk rock to me, man,” Mosley said. “I always thought that it doesn’t matter what something sounds like, it’s the attitude. I mean, you can be singing a ballad and it can still be punk rock. If you’re singing about how your heart has been ripped-out or something.. It depends how pissed-off you are about what’s happened and how much you mean it!”

Photo Credit: Tony Mottram / Getty