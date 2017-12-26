Listen to This Three-Hour Christmas Playlist

The 2017 holiday season is almost over, but there’s no better way to keep the holiday spirit rolling that with some Christmas music.

The above video features a three-hour playlist of Christmas classics curated by YouTube user waitingonjc7. It’s received more than 23 million views since its 2013 upload, so it’s helped a lot of people enjoy the yuletide season each year.

There are more than 60 songs total on the playlist. Among the highlights are Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Additionally, classic Christmas cuts from Brenda Lee, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, The Carpenters, Andy Williams, the Vince Guaraldi Trio, Amy Grant and, of course, Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Plus, as an added bonus, the whole mix ends with the classic “Buy the World a Coke” Christmas commercial from 1971.

To enjoy all these Yuletide tunes, just click play on the video above.