Chloe Bailey Removes ‘Suggestive’ Video From Social Media After Growing Mockery

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to criticism regarding her being a sex symbol. The 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer and protegee of Beyoncé has fought tirelessly against backlash regarding her image. She admits that at times, she struggles with her own confidence due to online trolls. It appears that trolls got the best of her in recent days after she removed a video of her from Instagram that some of her followers deemed inappropriate.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Grownish star greeted her 4 million followers with the clip showing her relaxing on a pink furry rug in skin-clad lingerie and a robe as she sucked on a lollipop and spoke into the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To my four million followers and counting, my candy kissers and my clovers, thank you all so much for loving me, and I love you right on back,” she said. “There’s a lot more to come,” she added, before sucking on her lollipop one more time and blowing a kiss to the camera.

She captioned the photo, “woke up with you guys on my mind..couldn’t forget to thank y’all.”

Shortly after it was uploaded, followers complained of her speaking and posing in a manner that they felt was seductive. Others alleged that it could be a PR stunt to get attention.

Bailey seemingly heard the message and removed the video. The Shade Room snagged a copy of the video before Bailey could remove it.

While promoting her first single and debut performance as a solo artist, Bailey spoke with Genius about how the inspiration for her booty-positive song.

“So, I was kind of explaining to [my producer] where I was mentally. At this moment, I was feeling frustrated because people thought I was doing too much,” she said. “People thought I was just showing myself and my body just because and just for attention, specifically male attention. I was like, ‘No, I wanna talk my shit on this.’”

After being praised for her song and music video, Bailey told Power Mornings that she’s honored by people’s compliments of her in spite of the criticism from some. “I think women are incredible and have amazing bodies and even for me, learning to love my curves, it took me a second to get there—I have such a challenge with food and I love food so damn much,” she said.