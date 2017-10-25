Here’s What Chester Bennington Did With Entire Estate

Chester Bennington made sure his entire estate went directly to his family. The late Linkin Park frontman left his assets to a trust for his wife and six children.

Bennington’s will was filed on Oct. 24 and obtained by TMZ. The site reports that Bennington left some assets, including his retirement account, to his wife Talinda Bennington. The rest of his assets go to the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust. They created it in 2007 and made changes in 2009.

Last week, it was reported that Bennington requested in his will that he wanted his six children to regularly meet with his extended family “so that my children know that they have a large and loving family.”

The will also provides travel expenses for his children.

It was also reported that Talinda was named the executor of Bennington’s will. According to the documents, this includes “the power to license, sell and renew copyrights, deal generally with royalty interests as any other property, and the power to incur the costs of preparing for publication any works not published by me at the date of my death.”

Bennington had three children with Talinda and a son with his first wife, Samantha Olit. He also had a son with ex-girlfriend Elka Brand and adopted her son from a previous relationship.

Bennington committed suicide on July 20. He was 41 years old. Bennington was the lead singer of Linkin Park and was a member of Stone Temple Pilots and Dead By Sunrise.

“My babies are so young to have lost their daddy,” Talinda said in a statement a week after Bennington’s death. “And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.”